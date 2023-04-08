× Expand Hermitage Farm Hermitage Farm Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Hermitage Farm Annual Easter Egg Hunt

$10 per child for egg hunt/Spots are by registration only/Additional cost for food & drinks

Visit Hermitage Farm for its annual Easter Egg Hunt for kids of all ages. With snacks, sandwiches and cocktails available from Barn8, and a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny, this is the perfect Easter event for the whole family. All ticket proceeds donated to the Humane Society of Oldham County– there will even be a few cute friends available for adoption!

***All sales are final and non-refundable.***

To make the egg hunt fair for all ages, there will be a designated area for children 5 and under and children under the age of 5 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Egg Hunt takes place in one of the open paddocks. Please dress in outdoor attire.

For more information, please call 502.398.9289 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/