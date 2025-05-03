× Expand Hermitage Farm Hermitage Farm Derby Brunch

$200 per person.

Experience the pinnacle of Kentucky elegance at the Hermitage Farm Derby Brunch, hosted by Hermitage Farm owners Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown. Passionate about celebrating the Derby in true Kentucky style, they love hosting an annual brunch event, and this year, they’ve chosen the historic grounds of Hermitage Farm as the perfect setting.

Indulge in a gourmet brunch featuring an open ultra-premium bar and exquisite dishes crafted by the culinary team at Barn8 Restaurant. Enjoy the festive atmosphere, surrounded by the picturesque beauty of rolling pastures and the lively spirit of Derby weekend.

For more information call (502) 398-9289 x103 or visit https://touroldham.com/calendar