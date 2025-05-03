× Expand Hermitage Farm Hermitage Farm Derby Brunch 2025

Hermitage Farm Derby Brunch

Experience the pinnacle of Kentucky elegance at the Hermitage Farm Derby Brunch, hosted by Hermitage Farm owners Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown. Passionate about celebrating the Derby in true Kentucky style, they love hosting an annual brunch event, and this year, they’ve chosen the historic grounds of Hermitage Farm as the perfect setting.

On May 3, 2024, from 10 AM to 2 PM, join us for an unforgettable day steeped in tradition. Indulge in a gourmet brunch featuring an open ultra-premium bar and exquisite dishes crafted by the culinary team at Barn8 Restaurant. Enjoy the festive atmosphere, surrounded by the picturesque beauty of rolling pastures and the lively spirit of Derby weekend.

Immerse yourself in Kentucky’s rich thoroughbred racing heritage with exclusive access to Hermitage Farm’s renowned facilities. Meet our retired sport horses, tour the thoroughbred side of the farm, and gain insider insights into the breeding and training of champions. Witness these magnificent animals up close—a rare opportunity to connect with the heart of Kentucky’s equestrian tradition.

Join us for a Derby celebration like no other, where history, heritage, and hospitality come together in an unforgettable experience.

Tickets are priced at $200 per person. Your ticket purchase includes a buffet style brunch, open ultra-premium bar, and access to our Stud Barn for up close horse interactions.

For more information call 502-228-1426 or visit HermitageFarm.com