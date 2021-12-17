× Expand Hermitage Farm Holiday Tea

This December, we invite you to celebrate the season with our annual Holiday Tea at Hermitage Farm’s historic Main House.

Enjoy crafted herbal teas, miniature sandwiches, and delicious desserts as carolers stroll the grounds singing in the spirit of Christmas cheer.

Due to the intimate nature of the Main House, space for social distancing is limited. For this reason we are requiring all guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend our Holiday Tea. Our number one priority is to ensure the health and safety of our staff and patrons.

For more information call (502) 228-1426 or visit hermitagefarm.com/product/holiday-tea-at-hermitage-farm/