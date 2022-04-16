Hermitage Farm’s annual Easter Egg Hunt

× Expand Hermitage Farm Hermitage Farm East Egg Hunt

$10 per child for egg hunt/Spots are by registration only/Additional cost for food & drinks

Come to the biggest Easter Egg Hunt this side of the river! Join for Hermitage Farm for their annual Easter Egg Hunt. The farm will be hosting a number of egg hunts for kids of all ages, while families can enjoy a selection of box lunches and pastries. With springtime cocktails available from our mobile bar, an exclusive Hermitage pop-up shop, and a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny, this is the perfect Easter event for the whole family. All ticket proceeds donated to the Humane Society of Oldham County– there will even be a few cute friends available for adoption!

For more information call 502.398.9289 or visit touroldham.com/calendar