× Expand Hermitage Farm Tomato Plant Sale

Hermitage Farm Tomato Plant Sale

Get ready to kick off the growing season with over 66 vibrant varieties of tomato plants! Join us at Barn8 Restaurant on Saturday, April 26th, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to handpick your favorites.

Rain or shine, our plant sale will be set up just outside Barn8, offering an incredible selection of cherry, beefsteak, slicing, paste, and low-acid tomato varieties. Whether you prefer classic reds, sunny yellows, deep blacks, or even crisp greens, we’ve got something for every garden and palate.

Each plant is 100% pesticide-free and carefully nurtured from seed in our propagation greenhouse. Most are indeterminate, meaning they’ll continue to grow, flower, and produce fruit until the first frost (typically mid-October).

Don’t miss this chance to stock your garden with premium tomato plants. See you there!

For more information call 502-228-1426 or visit HermitageFarm.com