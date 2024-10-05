Hidden History Walking Tour

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Enjoy a late summer tour with a Hidden History Walking Tour led by Dr. Nancy Theiss Executive Director of the Oldham County History Center. This tour is based on her book, Hidden History of La Grange Kentucky. Tour will start at the Peyton Samuel Head Family Museum at the History Center campus.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
