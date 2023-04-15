Hidden History Walking Tour: Kids Edition - Oldham County

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Hidden History Walking Tour: Kids Edition - Oldham County

$5 per person/FREE with a current Family Membership

A great Saturday morning activity for families and homeschool groups. Reservations required by calling 502.222.0826.

Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.222.0826
