Hidden History Walking Tour: Kids Edition - Oldham County
to
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
×
Oldham County History Center
Hidden History Walking Tour - Kids Edition
Hidden History Walking Tour: Kids Edition - Oldham County
$5 per person/FREE with a current Family Membership
A great Saturday morning activity for families and homeschool groups. Reservations required by calling 502.222.0826.
Info
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family, Outdoor