Hidden Ridge Concert Series & Fireworks – Hidden Ridge RV Camping, 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, KY, 6pm. Come celebrate the 4th of July with killer music by roots-rock songwriter Justin Wells and a fireworks show! Music begins with Abby Hamilton will kick things off at 6pm then TA Clayton & the Soulminers followed by the Fireworks at 8:30pm with Justin Wells at 9pm. Want to make a weekend of it? Add additional nights of camping when you buy your tickets. Info and tickets https://www.hiddenridgecamping.com/2021-events or call 859-428-8667.

Concerts & Live Music, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
859-428-8667
