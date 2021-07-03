× Expand Hidden Ridge Camping Hidden Ridge Concert Series 21

Hidden Ridge Concert Series & Fireworks – Hidden Ridge RV Camping, 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, KY, 6pm. Come celebrate the 4th of July with killer music by roots-rock songwriter Justin Wells and a fireworks show! Music begins with Abby Hamilton will kick things off at 6pm then TA Clayton & the Soulminers followed by the Fireworks at 8:30pm with Justin Wells at 9pm. Want to make a weekend of it? Add additional nights of camping when you buy your tickets. Info and tickets https://www.hiddenridgecamping.com/2021-events or call 859-428-8667.

