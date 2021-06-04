Hidden Ridge Summer Concert Series 2021

× Expand Hidden Ridge Camping Black Mountain Jamboree

Black Mountain Jamboree at Hidden Ridge Camping – Hidden Ridge RV Camping, 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, KY, music at 7pm Friday and 5pm Saturday. Black Mountain Management presents Black Mountain Jamboree, a weekend of music, camping and friendship on beautiful Lake Cumberland. Performers include Wolfpen Branch, Nicholas Jamerson & the Morning Jays, Brother Smith, The Minks, Eric Bolander and DeeOhGee. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. This will be a reduced capacity event - we ask that you keep your distance and maintain 6 feet apart from people not within your group. Give people their space!

Want to make a weekend of it? Info and tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-mountain-jamboree-hidden-ridge-camping-tickets-141969888759 or call 859-428-8667.

For more information call (859) 428-8667 or visit hiddenridgecamping.com