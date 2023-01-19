Hiding in Plain Sight -Street Drugs of the 21st Century led by Lieutenant Dean Patterson Kentucky State Police

× Expand McCracken County Public Library Hiding in Plain Sight -Street Drugs of the 21st Century

Thursday January 19, 2023

Led by Lieutenant Dean Patterson, Kentucky State Police

Doors open at 5: 00 PM

Presentation 5:30-6:30PM

Presentation sheds light on the newest street drugs including fentanyl and other opioids which have flooded our communities over the past decade.

The audience will learn about how illicit drugs have changed to allow for easier transport without detection and how these drugs are more potent than ever before which led to a rise in accidental exposures and overdoses. The presentation will also discuss how these drugs have attributed to the rise in overdose deaths across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

For more information call 270-442-2510 or visit mclib.net