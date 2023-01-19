Hiding in Plain Sight -Street Drugs of the 21st Century led by Lieutenant Dean Patterson Kentucky State Police
to
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Hiding in Plain Sight -Street Drugs of the 21st Century
Thursday January 19, 2023
Led by Lieutenant Dean Patterson, Kentucky State Police
Doors open at 5: 00 PM
Presentation 5:30-6:30PM
Presentation sheds light on the newest street drugs including fentanyl and other opioids which have flooded our communities over the past decade.
The audience will learn about how illicit drugs have changed to allow for easier transport without detection and how these drugs are more potent than ever before which led to a rise in accidental exposures and overdoses. The presentation will also discuss how these drugs have attributed to the rise in overdose deaths across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
For more information call 270-442-2510 or visit mclib.net