High Heel Race Fundraiser During Derby Week

High Heel Race

Inaugural Event will take place at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville at Waterfront Park

WHEN:May 1, 2017

Check in begins at 5:30pm

Race starts at 7:00pm

WHERE:

Kroger Fest-a-Ville at Waterfront Park

COST:

$20 per Individual • $100 per Team

FREE Admission for spectators with Pegasus Pin

FACTS:

Proceeds to benefit VOICES of Kentuckiana.

Individuals and Teams of 6 can sign up to participate. They are encouraged to wear creative costumes and high heels to race for 100 meters. Heels must be 2 inches or taller.

Prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers as well as Winning Team, Best Costume, and Most Creative High Heels.

Spectators are encouraged to cheer on their favorite racers. Admission will be free with Pegasus Pin!

The event will be hosted and emceed by Doc and Jai from WFPL’s Strange Fruit program.

Runners must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

Register at VoicesKY.org/high-heel-race

High Heel Race Kickoff Party on April 14, 2017 at PLAY Louisville! $10 cover charge will benefit VOICES of Kentuckiana. Hosted by Hurricane Summers.

For more information visit voicesky.org.