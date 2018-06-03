High Hope Hunter Pace Series at The KY Horse Park

As fall comes around each year, the Kentucky Horse Park prepares for another race day. This year marks the fiftieth running of the High Hope Steeplechase and we are honored to carry on the racing tradition started by the Lexington Steeplechase Association in 1966. This event is a Hunter Pace which simulates a day in the hunt field (without hounds). Teams of two to four riders follow a flagged course through hunt country. Divisions for jumping (first flight), non-jumping (hilltoppers), and pleasure (trail riders). The team closest to the optimum time (without going over) wins. Western riders welcome! Helmets required.

For more information call (859) 281-7989 or visit highhopesteeplechase.com or kyhorsepark.com