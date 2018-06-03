High Hope Hunter Pace Series at The KY Horse Park

to Google Calendar - High Hope Hunter Pace Series at The KY Horse Park - 2018-06-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - High Hope Hunter Pace Series at The KY Horse Park - 2018-06-03 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - High Hope Hunter Pace Series at The KY Horse Park - 2018-06-03 09:00:00 iCalendar - High Hope Hunter Pace Series at The KY Horse Park - 2018-06-03 09:00:00

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

High Hope Hunter Pace Series at The KY Horse Park

As fall comes around each year, the Kentucky Horse Park prepares for another race day. This year marks the fiftieth running of the High Hope Steeplechase and we are honored to carry on the racing tradition started by the Lexington Steeplechase Association in 1966. This event is a Hunter Pace which simulates a day in the hunt field (without hounds). Teams of two to four riders follow a flagged course through hunt country. Divisions for jumping (first flight), non-jumping (hilltoppers), and pleasure (trail riders). The team closest to the optimum time (without going over) wins. Western riders welcome! Helmets required.

For more information call (859) 281-7989 or visit highhopesteeplechase.com   or kyhorsepark.com

Info
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Sports
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - High Hope Hunter Pace Series at The KY Horse Park - 2018-06-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - High Hope Hunter Pace Series at The KY Horse Park - 2018-06-03 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - High Hope Hunter Pace Series at The KY Horse Park - 2018-06-03 09:00:00 iCalendar - High Hope Hunter Pace Series at The KY Horse Park - 2018-06-03 09:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 17, 2018

Friday

May 18, 2018

Saturday

May 19, 2018

Sunday

May 20, 2018

Monday

May 21, 2018

Tuesday

May 22, 2018

Wednesday

May 23, 2018

Submit Yours