High School Musical

Artists Collaborative Theatre will be showcasing High School Musical May 3rd- May 27th 2018. Showtimes will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m.

About Artists Collaborative Theatre

Artists Collaborative Theatre is located in the beautiful Appalachian mountains of Eastern Kentucky. We are in Elkhorn City, gateway community to the Breaks Interstate Park. Our first production was an amazing production of The Kentucky Cycle, July 2002. ACT built its company focusing on quality with local talent. ACT was awarded Coal Severance Tax funds to build a $400,000.00 black box theatre. In 2008, the new facility opened to feature year round, balanced season of six productions per year, sixteen performances per production, free educational program serving over fifty children per semester, along with educational outreach. We are a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization, and we celebrated our 10th Anniversary of service to our area in July of 2012! Artists Collaborative Theatre is the most awarded community theatre in Kentucky, winning state, regional, and national awards.

For more information call (606) 754-4228 or visit act4.org