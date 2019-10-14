High School Placement Fair

to Google Calendar - High School Placement Fair - 2019-10-14 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - High School Placement Fair - 2019-10-14 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - High School Placement Fair - 2019-10-14 15:30:00 iCalendar - High School Placement Fair - 2019-10-14 15:30:00

The Lexington School 1050 Lane Allen Road , Lexington, Kentucky 40504

High School Placement Fair

High school representatives from over 50 local and national high schools will be available to talk about their programs. The fair is a one-stop shopping opportunity for students and parents to get an overview of high school options here in Lexington as well as all over the country.

For more information call (859) 278-0501 or visit thelexingtonschool.myschoolapp.com/page/high-school-fair?siteId=825

Info

The Lexington School 1050 Lane Allen Road , Lexington, Kentucky 40504 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Parents
to Google Calendar - High School Placement Fair - 2019-10-14 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - High School Placement Fair - 2019-10-14 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - High School Placement Fair - 2019-10-14 15:30:00 iCalendar - High School Placement Fair - 2019-10-14 15:30:00