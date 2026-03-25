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High Stakes Rooftop 2026 season kickoff

Springing into sips and Skyline views!

Get ready, Louisville —We are back! New Name, New Season, New Beverages!

Rooftop season is BACK.

Join us at High Stakes Rooftop as we officially kick off the 2026 Rooftop Season in unforgettable fashion!

Perched on the 6th floor of Tempo by Hilton Louisville Downtown NuLu in the heart of NuLu, this is your first chance of the year to sip, vibe, and celebrate under the skyline.

2026 Rooftop Season Opening Party, Friday April 17th 2026!

We’re turning up the energy with powerhouse partners:

Patrón

Bacardi

Grey Goose

Music by

Jamey See Tai

Spinning crowd favorites and party hits from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Three Bars. Three Brands. One Epic Night.

Patrón Bar – featuring exclusive Patrón specials

Bacardi Bar – tropical Bacardi features

Grey Goose Bar – elevated vodka cocktails

PLUS — $2.00 Jell-O shots from each bar all night long!

Food Features

Complimentary passed appetizers from 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Specially priced apps & small plates available all night

Rooftop-ready bites designed for sharing, sipping, and socializing

This is more than a party — it’s the official start of rooftop season. Expect high energy, premium spirits, skyline views, and the kind of atmosphere only High Stakes can deliver.

Dress sharp. Bring your crew. Arrive early for the complimentary bites.

Rooftop season starts HERE.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com