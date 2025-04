High Stakes Sunset Social

A chill DJ set with mellow house & lounge tunes! Sunset Social will be every Friday starting on 4/18/2025. High Stakes will have a DJ on the Terrace from 5PM-8PM. This will be a rotating local DJ! High Stakes Happy Hour menu will be available from 5PM-7PM, daily.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com