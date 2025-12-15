Highlighting Black History in Kentucky

Join us in celebrating Black History Month at the Kentucky Historical Society with a captivating highlights tour of our exhibit, "A Kentucky Journey." Discover the powerful narratives of resilience that span from the Kentucky frontier to the pivotal Civil Rights movement. Learn about the profound impact Black Kentuckians have made on our state’s history and be inspired by stories that embody strength, courage, and triumph.

For more information call (502) 564-1792.

