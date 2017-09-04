Join us Labor Day, Monday, Septemeber 4, 2017 for the bi-annual Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike & Paddle!!

Bring the entire family for this free, healthy hometown event. Various fitness demonstrations start the day including yoga, tai chi, zumba, pickleball and much more. There are numerous vendor booths available for information and giveaways. After all of that, take your pick from a hike, bike ride or a paddle on the Ohio River. This event is not a race. It is open to participants of all levels and we encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the festivities!

Free t-shirt with completion of a short survey, while supplies last. Go Green! Bring your own water bottles! Fill stations are available at Waterfront Park.

For more information visit hikebikeandpaddle.org