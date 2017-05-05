Hillbilly Outfield Kentucky Derby Party with Make-A-Wish

Hillbilly Outfield 12202 Old Shelbyville Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40243

The Hillbilly Coalition is pleased to host the 17th annual Hillbilly Outfield Derby Bash from May 5 - 6. Known best as a traditional backyard Derby party, the Hillbilly Outfield is a family-friendly event featuring an entire weekend of entertainment: games, a corn-hole tournament, live music on Friday and Saturday nights, complete Derby coverage, silent auction, free food and drinks, on-site camping, and maybe even a dip in the pool!

All net proceeds from ticket sales, donations and silent auction benefit the Kentucky region of the Make-A-Wish Foundation®.

It’s just friends and families coming together for a good time and to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions in our community.

The Hillbilly Outfield Kentucky Derby party is open to the public and gets bigger and bigger every year. We look forward to seeing you for the 17th annual Hillbilly Outfield and Kentucky Derby 143.

For more information visit hillbillyoutfield.org/home

