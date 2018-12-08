Hillside Hustle, Benefitting Fort Knox Santa's Workshop

Google Calendar - Hillside Hustle, Benefitting Fort Knox Santa's Workshop - 2018-12-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hillside Hustle, Benefitting Fort Knox Santa's Workshop - 2018-12-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hillside Hustle, Benefitting Fort Knox Santa's Workshop - 2018-12-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hillside Hustle, Benefitting Fort Knox Santa's Workshop - 2018-12-08 00:00:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Hillside Hustle, Benefitting Fort Knox Santa's Workshop

Run a 5k, 10k or 13.1-mile half-marathon through the beautiful hills of Bernheim in The Hillside Hustle on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. -12 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Fort Knox Santa’s Workshop (a non-profit organization designed to help active-duty military families at Fort Knox provide Christmas gifts to their children during times of financial hardship.)

The cost is $30 for the 5k; $40 for the 10k, and $65 for the 13.1-mile half-marathon.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-955-8512
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Hillside Hustle, Benefitting Fort Knox Santa's Workshop - 2018-12-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hillside Hustle, Benefitting Fort Knox Santa's Workshop - 2018-12-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hillside Hustle, Benefitting Fort Knox Santa's Workshop - 2018-12-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hillside Hustle, Benefitting Fort Knox Santa's Workshop - 2018-12-08 00:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

November 27, 2018

Wednesday

November 28, 2018

Thursday

November 29, 2018

Friday

November 30, 2018

Saturday

December 1, 2018

Sunday

December 2, 2018

Monday

December 3, 2018

Submit Yours