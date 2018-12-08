Hillside Hustle, Benefitting Fort Knox Santa's Workshop

Run a 5k, 10k or 13.1-mile half-marathon through the beautiful hills of Bernheim in The Hillside Hustle on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. -12 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Fort Knox Santa’s Workshop (a non-profit organization designed to help active-duty military families at Fort Knox provide Christmas gifts to their children during times of financial hardship.)

The cost is $30 for the 5k; $40 for the 10k, and $65 for the 13.1-mile half-marathon.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org