Hir by Taylor Mac

Henry Clay Theatre 604 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

The Louisville premiere of Hir, a production of The Liminal Playhouse, will be opening next Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7:30 pm at the Henry Clay Theater.  Hir is a thoroughly modern dark comedy about the strains and confusion of living in the midst of changing paradigms.  Isaac comes home from a war zone to find his mother foregoing all social conventions after his father had a stroke and his sister has started transitioning from female to male.  What could possibly go wrong?  

Showtimes are Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 3 and 10 at 2 pm.  Advance tickets can be purchased at 553-8056 or go to Liminal.  Tickets are $22 the day of the show.  Season subscriptions are still available for $72.  The Henry Clay Theater is located at 604 S. Third.  Artistic director is Tony Prince and producing director, Richard McGrew, both proud residents of Old Louisville.

For more information visit squareup.com/market/the-liminal-playhouse

Henry Clay Theatre 604 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Theater & Dance
