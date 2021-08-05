Historian Michael Veach leading Bourbon Session at Ripy House

Hall of Fame bourbon historian Michael Veach will travel to Lawrenceburg on Thursday, Aug. 5 to lead a Bourbon Session at the historic T.B. Ripy Mansion, a home built by one of Anderson County's best know distillers.

Veach's presentation will focus on the history of the famous distilleries located along the Kentucky River. The Session includes tastings of present day Kentucky River bourbons paired with appetizers. Tickets are $35 and seating is limited. Buy online at tbripyhome.com/events or at the door. All funds go towards the continued restoration of the Ripy Mansion.

