Berea's Historic L&N depot Turns 100 years old

Berea's Historic L&N  depot Turns 100 years old

Join us for an event that’s been in the making for a Century! This year Berea KY’s historic L&N depot turns 100 years old, and we want to celebrate it with YOU on June 3rd! Visitors come from all around to connect with past L&N employees and rail enthusiasts

Visitors to L&N Day will enjoy storytelling, artifacts for sale and on display, model trains, music and more from 9am-5pm. We will also be serving a “birthday” cake to our visitors to celebrate this special occasion.

To preserve the history of the depot, we are also asking anyone with stories from when the depot was active to tell us their story.    

In addition to L&N Day, Berea Tourism has partnered with the Log House Craft Gallery to celebrate their 100th anniversary (June 3rd), the Berea Volunteer Fire Department for the Blast from the Past Car Show (June 3rd), and Kentucky Tourism for the 225th Anniversary of the Founding of Kentucky (KY225.com). The US 25 Yard Sale will also be hosted the first weekend in June (June 1st-3rd), making for an eventful weekend for visitors and residents alike.

For more information call 859-986-9760 or visit spoonbreadfestival.com

