This Historic Building: Registering Your Building with the National Register of Historic Places

Join us for an engaging and interactive discussion with Marty Perry from the Kentucky Heritage Council as we explore the field of historic preservation. Learn how to register your building with the National Register of Historic Places and ensure its legacy for future generations. Bring your burning questions and think of a specific building you’re passionate about, as Marty will use it as a real-life example to guide our discussion. Don’t miss out on this chance to learn and contribute to the preservation of history!

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/this-historic-building-registering-your-building-with-the-national-register-of-historic-places