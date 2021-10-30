Historic Halloween Party at the Old State Capitol

Saturday, October 30th, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET

Spend the afternoon with the Kentucky Historical Society and our community partners on the Old State Capitol lawn for our first-ever Historic Halloween Party! Sample foods of the season, compete in a costume contest, purchase seasonal gifts, and enjoy a wide variety of traditional crafts, games, and activities that are fun for the whole family! This event is rain or shine. No registration is required.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/event