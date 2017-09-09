Historic RailPark & Train Museum 10 Year Anniversary

Historic Railpark & Train Museum 401 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Historic RailPark & Train Museum 10 Year Anniversary

Join us for an evening of celebration as we look back at all that we have accomplished in the past 10 years. Enjoy food provided by Cambridge Market Cafe, drinks and live music by BandZazzy. Peruse our silent auction with many items donated from local businesses. Take a tour through the L&N Depot, museum and rail cars to see a pictorial history of our progress. Funds raised from this event will help us to continue our mission to preserve history.

Saturday, September 9

5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Tickers are $25 and include food and drinks.  

For more information call 270-745-7317

270-745-7317
