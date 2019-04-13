History Harvest

These events provide opportunities for community participants to bring items that relate to African Americans working with horses to the Lyric Theatre, 300 East 3rd Street, Lexington, to be scanned and photographed. At the May event, there will be appointments available to record oral histories. To sign up for an oral history time, email ChronicleInfo@ky.gov.

The History Harvests are free, public events dedicated to uncovering, sharing, and digitizing items of historical significance for inclusion in the forthcoming website, the Chronicle of African Americans in the Horse Industry. Lexington’s East End area is significant to hold the first History Harvests, as the East End was home to the Kentucky Association racetrack, a source of steady employment for the influx of African Americans into Lexington between 1860-1870.

For more information call (859) 259-4224 or visit imh.org