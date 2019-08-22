It’s almost time for History Hounds once again! Children ages birth to preschool can visit the Oldham County History Center each Thursday morning to explore history in a hands-on way. There will be various activities to help them learn about the world around them and their place in it.

History Hounds

The upcoming fall session (August 22 – December 12) will focus on Nature. Each month a new topic will be introduced and explored to help children become better acquainted with the world they live in. Each program features books about the topic, crafts, games and snacks suitable for small children. Some of the fall sessions will include exploration trips to the Colonial Garden on the History Center campus where an exciting natural habitat exists.

History Hounds is a paid educational program that also takes a look at topics relating to Oldham County’s history and the culture of its people in the spring sessions. Program cost for new participants is $5 per child/per session or a $50 Family Membership to the Oldham County History Center which covers the upcoming Fall/Spring Sessions. Children with Family Memberships can attend each session free of charge. Children under age 1 are free! New participants receive a History Hounds explorer backpack which contains a few goodies just for them.

The program runs through December 12 and then picks back up with a spring session starting in February 2020. The spring session will focus on Culture.

Programs are held on Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. in the Rob Morris Educational Building, located at 207 N. Second Ave., on the History Center grounds. Registration is necessary. For more information call the History Center at: 502-222-0826.

For more information contact the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826 or info@oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org.