History of Beaumont Inn Book Signing

The new book Beaumont Inn: Two Centuries of Service by John David Myles traces the evolution of Kentucky’s oldest family-operated inn.

The book release kicks off the 100th anniversary celebration of the inn and the 200th anniversary of this location welcoming guests. This 125-page hardback book by historian John David Myles is the first written documentation of many oral accounts and recently discovered tidbits about the beloved American landmark operated by five generations of the Dedman family.

