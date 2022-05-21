History of Wickliffe Mounds State Park

× Expand Jackson Purchase Historical Society Jackson Purchase Historical Society Flyer

The Jackson Purchase Historical Society (JPHS) will meet on Saturday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Wickliffe Mounds State Park, 94 Green Street, Wickliffe, Kentucky. Our speaker will be Carla Hildebrand, who has been at the park for a number of years and has been manager of the Wickliffe Mounds State Park since 2004.

The park has a very long and rich prehistorical story to tell as a human habitation and cultural site. Probably more than can be discussed fully in a single program. Among the topics Carla’s presentation will address are the occupation of the site by the Mississippian culture long before Europeans entered the area, which is perhaps its greatest significance and the origin of its name. Being at the confluence of two major rivers, the Ohio and the Mississippi, the site has been at the center numerous historical events. Carla’s talk will also focus on some of the highlights of this such as the American Revolution, Lewis and Clark’s time there, the Trail of Tears, the development of the site as a tourist attraction in the 20th century, and more.

Wickliffe Mounds State Park is one of the gems of the Jackson Purchase region and our program will provide an opportunity to learn the history of the site as well as a self-guided tour after the program is over. There is a $3.00 charge for the tour, which the society will cover. We ask that those taking the tour make a contribution to help cover the cost. The donation is voluntary, and everyone is welcome to tour the site at their leisure after the program.

The first part of the program will be available on zoom for those unable to attend in person. It is not possible for us to offer the tour via zoom, we urge everyone to visit the park when they have the opportunity.

Those attending should comply with current state and local public health guidelines for gatherings. The formal program will be outdoors and there will be a self-guided tour afterwards. Masks will be available for those who wish one. The Society continues to monitor the regional public health situation and may make appropriate adjustments.

