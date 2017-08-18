Hite Art Institute presents ‘Type Hike’

Hite Art Institute will bring “Type Hike,” a collection of artistic posters that celebrate the National Park Service to Schneider Hall Galleries Aug. 18-Sept. 22.

Designers David Rygiol and James Louis Walker created the project last year to promote and raise money for national parks during its centennial celebration. They invited graphic artists from across the country to submit a poster for each national park. The resulting 60 posters reflected each park’s unique landscape through highly stylized typography.

Meena Khalili, assistant professor at Hite Art Institute, created the poster for Lassen Volcanic National Park.

“I was honored to be included among so many well-known, nationally recognized designers,” Khalili said. “This project also allowed me to see my work do some good and that’s very gratifying.”

Proceeds from print sales have raised thousands of dollars for the National Park Service at a time when federal funding has been cut.

“Type Hike” has been exhibited in galleries across the country, added to the permanent collection of the Library of Congress and received considerable national media attention.

The project recently expanded to include the National Park Services’ protected sea and lakeshores and endangered species.

Schneider Hall Galleries, 2300 S. First Street Walk on UofL’s Belknap Campus, is open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information contact Reitz at chris.reitz@louisville.edu.