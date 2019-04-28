For the past twenty-two years, AVOL has been the leading advocate in central and eastern Kentucky for HIV/AIDS awareness, researching long-term solutions, and implementing measures with a goal of one day eradicating the disease once and for all.

On Sunday, April 28, AVOL will celebrate the successes the organization has achieved over the past year and recognize volunteers and supporters who have led the charge in advocacy, fundraising, and community awareness. AVOL officials indicated some exciting surprise announcements regarding the agency’s future would be made as well.

Event Details

1:30 PM - HIV Legacy Walk - 1.5 mile walk through downtown Lexington

3:00 PM - Funday Sunday After Party - Soundbar, 208 S. Limestone

Wear your 2019 Walk t-shirt to receive a complimentary signature cocktail

Food provided by J. Render's Southern Table

Outrageous Show! - performed by Kentucky's finest dragistas!

Door Prize drawing included with ticket - Two weekend passes to Railbird Music Festival at Keeneland, August 10 & 11

Raffles including tickets to Pink at Rupp, fun, and more....

For more information or to register visit avolky.org/Walk2019