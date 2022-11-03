Hive & Barrel's Thursday Trivia & Donuts Night

to

Hive & Barrel Meadery 6302 Old La Grange Rd. , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Every Thursday in November: 3, 10, 17, 24 from 7 - 9 p.m.

Hive & Barrel Meadery’s new weekly Trivia & Donuts Night will be held every Thursday in the Mead Garden at Oldham Gardens. This event is held in partnership with Dough Baby Donuts, located in La Grange. Dough Baby Donuts is creating weekly mead and cider inspired donuts to enjoy with Hive & Barrel Meadery’s craft ciders, meads and barrel aged meads. Gather your team and join in for some outdoor trivia fun! There are some cool prizes for the winning team!

For more information call (502) 356-5266 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Hive & Barrel Meadery 6302 Old La Grange Rd. , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Hive & Barrel's Thursday Trivia & Donuts Night - 2022-11-03 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hive & Barrel's Thursday Trivia & Donuts Night - 2022-11-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hive & Barrel's Thursday Trivia & Donuts Night - 2022-11-03 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hive & Barrel's Thursday Trivia & Donuts Night - 2022-11-03 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Hive & Barrel's Thursday Trivia & Donuts Night - 2022-11-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hive & Barrel's Thursday Trivia & Donuts Night - 2022-11-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hive & Barrel's Thursday Trivia & Donuts Night - 2022-11-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hive & Barrel's Thursday Trivia & Donuts Night - 2022-11-10 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Hive & Barrel's Thursday Trivia & Donuts Night - 2022-11-17 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hive & Barrel's Thursday Trivia & Donuts Night - 2022-11-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hive & Barrel's Thursday Trivia & Donuts Night - 2022-11-17 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hive & Barrel's Thursday Trivia & Donuts Night - 2022-11-17 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Hive & Barrel's Thursday Trivia & Donuts Night - 2022-11-24 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hive & Barrel's Thursday Trivia & Donuts Night - 2022-11-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hive & Barrel's Thursday Trivia & Donuts Night - 2022-11-24 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hive & Barrel's Thursday Trivia & Donuts Night - 2022-11-24 19:00:00 ical