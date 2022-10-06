× Expand Hive & Barrel Meadery Hive & Barrel's Thursday Trivia & Donuts Night

Hive & Barrel Meadery’s new weekly Trivia & Donuts Night will be held every Thursday in the Mead Garden at Oldham Gardens. This event is held in partnership with Dough Baby Donuts, located in La Grange. Dough Baby Donuts is creating weekly mead and cider inspired donuts to enjoy with Hive & Barrel Meadery’s craft ciders, meads and barrel aged meads. Gather your team and join in for some outdoor trivia fun! There are some cool prizes for the winning team!

For more information call (502) 356-5266 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/