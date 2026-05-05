The Hobbit

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Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071

Based on the Classic by J.R.R. Tolkien

Check website for performance dates and times! 

For more information call 270-759-1752 or visit playhousemurray.org

Info

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071
Theater & Dance
270-759-1752
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