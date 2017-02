HOCUS FOCUS

May 5, 2017 at 7:00 PM

Spencer's Theater of Illusions . . . Hocus Focus

Entertainers come and go, but few make as lasting an impression on their audience or their art as The Spencer! This is one magic show you won’t want to miss! Guest starring HCS students with special needs.

For more information call 270-769-8837 or visit thepac.net