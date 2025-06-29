Hoecake Hoedown

to

Fifth Third Pavilion 215 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Hoecake Hoedown

A salute to Lexington's 250th year and our culinary heritage. Hoecake cooking classes & tastings. Join Lexington's Mayor and its "Culinary Mayor" Chef Ouita Michel plus Top Chef Contender Paula Endura from The Manchester's Granddam Restaurant at 5/3 Pavilion. Bluegrass music, kids culinary art station, square dancing and Weisenberger Mills pop-up shop.

For more information call 859-338-1883 or visit LexingtonRestaurantWeek.com

Info

Fifth Third Pavilion 215 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Food & Drink
859-338-1883
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Hoecake Hoedown - 2025-06-29 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hoecake Hoedown - 2025-06-29 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hoecake Hoedown - 2025-06-29 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hoecake Hoedown - 2025-06-29 14:00:00 ical