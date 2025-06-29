Hoecake Hoedown

A salute to Lexington's 250th year and our culinary heritage. Hoecake cooking classes & tastings. Join Lexington's Mayor and its "Culinary Mayor" Chef Ouita Michel plus Top Chef Contender Paula Endura from The Manchester's Granddam Restaurant at 5/3 Pavilion. Bluegrass music, kids culinary art station, square dancing and Weisenberger Mills pop-up shop.

For more information call 859-338-1883 or visit LexingtonRestaurantWeek.com