Lexington Children's Theatre Holes By Louis Sachar

Have you ever felt like the world was against you? What if you KNEW the world was against you? Stanley’s family has been cursed for decades and it’s the curse that lands him at the brutal and blistering Camp Green Lake, a juvenile detention center, for a crime he didn’t commit. Forced to dig holes for days, Stanley learns a lot about the mysterious history of Green Lake and even more about what it means to be a good friend. With the help of Zero, some lizards, and characters of the past and the present, Stanley will do whatever it takes to prove his innocence and reclaim his family’s name.

Based on the novel HOLES by Louis Sachar

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:

Saturday, November 2 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, November 3 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, November 9 @ 2:00pm

Sunday, November 10 @ 2:00pm

$20 adults, $15 children under 18

Best enjoyed by ages 9 and up

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

Approximately 1 hour long with no intermission

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org