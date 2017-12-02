Holiday Bake Sale at Ramsi’s Café

Ramsi's on the World Cafe 1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Join the Kentucky chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier (LDEIKY) for its third annual bake sale at Ramsi’s Café on the World, 1293 Bardstown Rd., Saturday, Dec. 2. From 1 to 5 p.m., or until sold out, a variety of festive treats will be available for purchase including homemade cookies, breads, cakes, cupcakes, muffins, scones, pies, and much more from local celebrated chefs, skilled bakers, and LDEIKY members. Shoppers can start their holiday shopping at the bake sale, and then join in the season’s festivities at Bardstown Road Aglow. Baked goods will be priced at $6 and up, and all proceeds will benefit LDEIKY’s scholarship fund.

The LDEIKY scholarship fund helps culinary students and Green Table, an initiative connecting urban and rural farms to schools and restaurants. Proceeds from last year’s bake sale funded two scholarships totaling $5,000 for two Sullivan University graduates. LDEIKY hopes to raise even more money for scholarships this year. In previous years, the baked treats sold out in the first few hours, so shoppers are encouraged to arrive early for the best selection.

For more information call (502) 451-0700 or visit ramsiscafe.com

