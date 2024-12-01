Holiday Card Linoleum Print Workshop

Preston Arts Center 8101 Warwick ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40222

Holiday Card Linoleum Print Workshop

Learn how to carve a linoleum soft cut block to make your own holiday cards! Learn the entire process, from transferring a drawing to block, cutting the block, and stamping it by hand. Teresa will guide you through step by step, from selecting your holiday themed image all the way to hand embellishing after the print is dry. This is a workshop for beginners. All art materials provided. You will go home with 3 final 5 x 7" notecards with envelopes, an instruction handout, and your 4" x 6" linoleum block so you can make more at home.

All supplies included!

Instructor: Teresa Koester

For more information call 502-454-9954 or visit cli.re/87234-holiday-card-linoleum-print-workshop

Education & Learning
502-415-3425
