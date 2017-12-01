Holiday Cards Buy Local Shopping Tour

UofL and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) will take shoppers on a whirlwind tour of local shops and restaurants on the annual Holiday Cards “Buy Local” Shopping Tour.

The tour will take patrons to locally owned businesses in a several Louisville neighborhoods. The registration fee includes opening and closing receptions, door prizes and transportation.

Registration is $40. The trip is open to the public, but bus seating is limited. Register online at .uoflalumni.org/ShoppingTour17. Tickets are non-refundable.

Activities will begin with festive drinks and a light breakfast at the University Club on Belknap Campus at 8 a.m. Shoppers will board a bus at 9 a.m. to begin their day of shopping. The group will return to the University Club for a closing reception from about 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will feature drink samples, hot hors d’oeuvres and door prizes.

Stops include Butchertown, Nulu, Frankfort Avenue and downtown.

For more information call 502-852-8025 or visit uoflalumni.org