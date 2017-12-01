Holiday Cards Buy Local Shopping Tour

to Google Calendar - Holiday Cards Buy Local Shopping Tour - 2017-12-01 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Cards Buy Local Shopping Tour - 2017-12-01 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Cards Buy Local Shopping Tour - 2017-12-01 08:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Cards Buy Local Shopping Tour - 2017-12-01 08:00:00

University Club & Alumni Center 200 E Brandeis Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Holiday Cards Buy Local Shopping Tour

UofL and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) will take shoppers on a whirlwind tour of local shops and restaurants on the annual Holiday Cards “Buy Local” Shopping Tour.

The tour will take patrons to locally owned businesses in a several Louisville neighborhoods. The registration fee includes opening and closing receptions, door prizes and transportation.

Registration is $40. The trip is open to the public, but bus seating is limited. Register online at .uoflalumni.org/ShoppingTour17. Tickets are non-refundable.

Activities will begin with festive drinks and a light breakfast at the University Club on Belknap Campus at 8 a.m. Shoppers will board a bus at 9 a.m. to begin their day of shopping. The group will return to the University Club for a closing reception from about 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will feature drink samples, hot hors d’oeuvres and door prizes.

Stops include Butchertown, Nulu, Frankfort Avenue and downtown.

For more information call 502-852-8025 or visit uoflalumni.org

Info
University Club & Alumni Center 200 E Brandeis Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208 View Map
Food & Drink, This & That
502-852-8025
to Google Calendar - Holiday Cards Buy Local Shopping Tour - 2017-12-01 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Cards Buy Local Shopping Tour - 2017-12-01 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Cards Buy Local Shopping Tour - 2017-12-01 08:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Cards Buy Local Shopping Tour - 2017-12-01 08:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

October 9, 2017

Tuesday

October 10, 2017

Wednesday

October 11, 2017

Thursday

October 12, 2017

Friday

October 13, 2017

Saturday

October 14, 2017

Sunday

October 15, 2017

Submit Yours