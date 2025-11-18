Holiday Ceramics Workshop

× Expand KMAC A couple smiling at a table with ceramic materials.

Just in time for the holiday season! Join KMAC educators in learning about different ways of decorating clay surfaces. Participants will be able to make ornaments, coasters, trivets or wall hangings out of clay. Learn different ways of creating designs and adding color by stamping, stenciling, carving, etching,and by using texturing tools and molds. This workshop is great for ceramic beginners or anyone that wants to have fun and be creative. Artwork made during the workshop will be fired at KMAC and participants will be able to pick up their unique pieces just in time to give as gifts!

