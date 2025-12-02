The Holiday Charcuterie Experience

Craft Beautiful Boards for the Holiday Season – Learn the art of building stunning and delicious charcuterie boards in this hands-on, beginner-friendly class. Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or simply treating yourself, this workshop will guide you through the basics of board design, ingredient selection, and presentation.

In this class, you will:

Explore a variety of meats, cheeses, fruits, nuts, and accompaniments

Learn tips for styling and arranging with balance and creativity

Understand portioning, flavor pairings, and seasonal variations

Build your own charcuterie board to take home

Receive recipe & styling guidebook to continue your creativity at home No experience needed—just bring your appetite and imagination! All materials, ingredients, and take-home items are included in the registration. Bring a friend and have an amazing night of fun and food!

For more information call 2708212250 or visit ws.kctcs.edu/madisonville/course/course.aspx?C=1925&pc=17&mc=&sc=