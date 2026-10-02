Holiday Cookie Decorating Class at Holly Day Market
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Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Junior League of Lexington
Daily Events Social Posts - 6
Christmas Cookie Decorating Class, December 5, 4-5:30 pm
Create sweet holiday memories and take home edible works of art! Join us for a festive Christmas Cookie Decorating Workshop where you'll learn the basics of decorating beautiful holiday cookies with royal icing.
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned baker looking to refine your skills, this hands-on class will teach piping techniques, icing consistency tips, and decorating tricks to help you create bakery-worthy designs. You'll receive step-by-step instruction, all decorating supplies, and a set of holiday-themed cookies to decorate and take home. Perfect for a fun outing with friends, a creative holiday activity, or anyone looking to impress at their next cookie exchange.
Your $45 ticket includes admission to Holly Day Market ($15 value), all decorating supplies, expert instruction, and your completed cookies to take home and enjoy.
Date: December 5th, 4:00-5:30 pm
Location: Alltech Arena - North Hall
Ticket Price: $45
For more information visit hollydaymarket.com