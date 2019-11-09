× Expand Travis Myles Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair

Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair

Join us for a holiday & vendor fair, just in time to get all of your shopping done at one place. We will have a variety of booths, with handcrafted and convenience items for sale. We will update the list of vendors as they sign up, so check back often.

Concessions will also be available for purchase.

You will also be able to experience the Douglass Loop Farmer's Market on the same property from 10 am - 2 pm.

On Facebook: Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair