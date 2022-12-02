× Expand Chestnut Hall Holiday Designer Show House at Chestnut Hall

Holiday Designer Show House at Chestnut Hall

Dec. 2 - 10, 2022

$25 advance or $30 at the door, per person.

The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation will open the doors of the property’s historic farmhouse once again with a Holiday Designer Show House to benefit the organization’s herd of nearly 450 retired racehorses. The house will be grandly decorated inside and out with exquisite décor by Cherry House Galleries, KP Design, Hound & Hare LLC, Jason Jennings Interior, Debhelin Designs, Living Spaces, Little Mount Lavender Company, Julia Carstanjen, Mandeline Hetzel Interiors, and All Lit Up. This year’s event has been expanded to include the entire farmhouse and the barn.

Kicking off the nine-day event will be a Preview Night Party on Thursday, December 1, from 6 - 10 p.m. Guests will enjoy cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres, seasonal entertainment, an exclusive tour of the historic farm house and an opportunity to meet some of our designers. Tickets for the Preview Night Party are $75 per person.

For more information call (502) 509-6775 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/