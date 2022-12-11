× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Holiday Floral Arrangements with Stacy Thomas

Holiday Floral Arrangements with Stacy Thomas – Virtual Workshop

$25 - $35 per person

Stacy Thomas, Floral Designer for Petal Power Cut Flowers, and presenter for Yew Dell’s spring’s popular BYOB Flower Arranging workshop, demonstrates creative floral arrangements for the holidays, mixing greenery and other items purchased from local grocery stores or farmer’s markets. Stacy will utilize a variety of containers of different shapes and sizes, as she will give you plenty of ideas to experiment with your own greenery and vessel resources. This workshop is virtual, so families and friends can watch together on one registration.

For more information call (502) 241-4788.