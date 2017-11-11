Holiday Forest Festival of Trees

The display features twenty monumental Christmas trees and special decorations designed and created by local artists, florists and organizations. Special trees celebrating the folk art tradition which were created for the Holiday Forest include “The Doll Tree” by Hartford doll maker, Liz Davis; Allie Huffman’s Burns Middle School students’ “Scandinavian Sprites”; the Owensboro Herb Society’s “Cornhusk Dolls”; Western Kentucky Basket Guild’s “Woven Together Tree”; glassmaker, Linda House’s “A Stained Glass Tree and St Stephen Cathedral’s “Chrismon Tree”.

A collection of four trees were designed especially for the John Hampden Smith Decorative Arts Wing by Gary Tunget of Gary’s Fleur de Lis Florist. A variety of trees drawn from the museum’s holiday collection are also featured including former Owensboroan Marion Vasterling’s “Mesoamerican Traditions” and a grouping of “Goose Feather Trees” by JoAnne Hobbs of Hodgenville, KY.

This holiday exhibition is the only time the OMFA charges an admission fee and is $3.00 for adults and $1.00 for children. Museum hours are noon to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information call (270) 865-3181 or visit omfa.us