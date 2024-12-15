× Expand TRF Sanctuary Farm at Chestnut Hall Holiday Hayride with the Horses

Holiday Hayride with the Horses

$10 or 5 tickets for $40. Tickets can be purchased at Horsecountrytours.com.

Visit us at Chestnut Hall for the TRF's Holiday Hayride with the Horses. Join Santa as he introduces you to all his horse friends and takes you into their paddocks for a Meet & Greet and, a chance to give the horses treats and love. Afterwards, visit our beautifully decorated barn where you can enjoy hot cider and festive cookies, take photos with the family or go on a hayride tour of the farm. Tickets can be purchased at Horsecountrytours.com.

We will also be accepting canned food items that we will distribute to the local shelters in town for the holidays.

For more information call (502) 509-6775 or visit touroldham.com/calendar